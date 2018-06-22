ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an Oregon child died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours, and the child's mother has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The Roseburg Police Department says the vehicle was parked Thursday in a lot near Evergreen Family Medicine. The child was pronounced dead at Mercy Medical Center.

The mother, 38-year-old Nicole Engler of Roseburg, was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Engler told officers she thought she had dropped her daughter off at daycare.

Roseburg police say in an affidavit that Engler found her 21-month-old daughter unconscious and blue after finishing her shift as a nurse practitioner at Evergreen Family Medicine.

Engler rushed the toddler back to the medical facility, but she could not be saved.

Engler has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Court records do not list an attorney to speak on her behalf.

The outside temperature was about 80 degrees when the toddler was discovered in the backseat Thursday afternoon.

Eighteen children in the U.S. have died this year after being left in a hot vehicle, according to national organization Kids and Cars.

