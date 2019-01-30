SALEM, Ore — Oregon lawmakers are considering year-round daylight saving time, which would abolish the twice yearly clock change.

If the legislation is approved in Salem, Oregon voters would decide whether to move forward with the plan in the next general election.

Senator Kim Thatcher and Representative Bill Post, both of Keizer, introduced similar bills in the Senate and House.

Both bills from the Republican lawmakers look to abolish the annual one-hour change in time from standard time to daylight saving time. Instead, Oregon would permanently remain on daylight saving time beginning on Nov. 7, 2021.

If state legislators agree on the proposal, it wouldn’t become law unless Oregon voters approve it. Year-round daylight saving time also needs Congress to sign off.

Washington is considering a similar measure. In November, California voters approved a ballot initiative to make daylight saving time permanent.