SPOKANE, Wash.-- Opening day for the Spokane Indians kicks off on Friday, June 15 at Avista Stadium.

Five back-to-back games are scheduled to start the season.

On Friday, fans can enjoy fireworks, free giveaways and KREM 2 will be giving away a brand-new Camry.

Saturday is Family Feast Night with $1 hotdogs, ice cream sandwiches and Pepsi products all night long.

Father's Day is just around the corner and all players will be wearing special-edition light blue hats that will be auctioned off during the game to benefit Prostate Cancer Awareness.

"After the game you can go to the award-winning grounds and play catch with your dad," said Spokane Indians Director of Public Relations John Collett.

In 2017, 197,000 tickets were sold throughout the season. The goal for 2018 is to surpass last year's goal and reach 200,000 tickets.

"We have such amazing support here in Spokane, we want to reach 200,000 this year," said Collett "We are the national leader in attendance for our level of baseball."

For more information, visit their at www.milb.com/spokane.

Quite a cast of characters @KierraElfalanTV and I get to hang out with today! Happy @spokaneindians opening day! pic.twitter.com/rzLUBO3eIb — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 15, 2018

Opening day with the @spokaneindians! Watch @KREM2 to find out about special events planned for the opening series! pic.twitter.com/ObudpUaEJL — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) June 15, 2018

© 2018 KREM