SPOKANE, Wash. — Time is running out to test out the Lime Bikes and scooters in the city of Spokane. The city is asking for resident feedback at a public meeting.

An open house is scheduled for Oct. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. All are invited to share feedback with city leaders.

The meeting will take place at the STA plaza located at 701 West Riverside.

The two-month pilot program started back in early September.

