Spokane Fire and Rescue responded to the river near N. Greene St and E Marshall Ave around 12:45pm, Sunday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River by rescue crews, Sunday afternoon.

The Spokane Fire Department water rescue crews were on scene preforming CPR on one person that had been in the river. According to a first responder on scene that person was unresponsive.

BREAKING NEWS: One person pulled from Spokane River. Spokane Police tell me that person is unresponsive. CPR is being administered @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/nq4Um7nwxP — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) July 17, 2022