One person dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash — A pedestrian died Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in Liberty Lake.

According to the Liberty Lake Police Department (LLPD), it happened around 9:30 pm near the intersection of Appleway Avenue and Eagle Lane.

Officials say the driver was going eastbound on Appleway when a male tried to cross the road in front of the vehicle. The vehicle then hit the pedestrian and left him with life threatening injuries.

LLPD said he was treated at the scene, but ended up dying from his injuries.

The driver stayed on scene for the investigation.