One man shot after drive-by shooting near Underhill Park in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and Major Crimes detectives are on the scene at East 5th Avenue and South Fiske St. near Underhill Park after a man was shot during a drive-by shooting on Thursday.

SPD said they received a call around 2:45 p.m. that the victim was hit by a gunshot during a drive-by shooting

The man who was shot is being taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Right now 5th Ave. to Haven St. are fully blocked off as authorities investigate the scene. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.

"It's very grateful that when someone was shooting that it didn’t strike somebody driving by or walking down the sidewalk or any of these businesses in the area," Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien told said.

Suspect and victim information has not yet been released. Police are looking for any surveillance video and talking to witnesses for details on the suspect.

SPD Major Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting at 5/Fiske. The roadway will be closed for several hours. Please choose a different route for your commute. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) October 1, 2020