RICHLAND, Wash. - Wind knocked over a tree limb at a festival in the Tri-Cities, killing one woman.

It happened at the Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire Saturday afternoon. The Tri-City Herald reports there were winds of 18 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

In a completely separate event Saturday, wind filled a parachute attached to a building, bringing down a concrete pole.

This happened at the Christ the King Sausage Festival. It tells KREM 2 News two people had minor injuries and were treated and released.

The festival has had several windy days and usually shuts down the parachute. It was in the process of shutting it down when the incident happened.

The Sausage Fest is the third largest annual event in the Tri-Cities, drawing thousands of people each year. Officials said they are working to clean up the post and continue the event.

