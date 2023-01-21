One person killed overnight in motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

WSP officers said the driver was thrown from the motorcycle into the first lane on I-90 and hit by an oncoming car that did not stop.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle crash killed one person in Spokane Valley late Friday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) officials, the crash happened just before midnight on Friday after the driver of a motorcycle lost control and hit the left side of the jersey barrier on Sprague Avenue on the ramp to westbound I-90.

WSP officers said the driver of the motorcycle was thrown out from the motorcycle into the first lane on I-90 and hit by an oncoming car that did not stop.

WSP officials haven't released the name of the person killed nor any details of the car's driver.

According to the WSP press release, WSP ruled the cause of the crash to be high speed. The crash remains under investigation.

During the crash, two on westbound I-90 and the ramp on Sprague Avenue were closed but they were back reopened early Saturday morning.

See attached memo for last night’s collision. The road was opened at approximately 0510. RS pic.twitter.com/sBnwPrmsDo — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) January 21, 2023

