One woman is dead after a collision between a minivan and a semi-truck on Highway 95 Friday evening.

Around 4:13 p.m., a 1998 maroon Toyota Sienna van driven by Beverly Maples, 72, of Bonners Ferry, pulled onto southbound Highway 95 at the Dufort Rd. intersection in Sagle, Idaho. Maples pulled out into the path of a 2014 Peterbuilt semi-truck, which struck the driver’s side of Maples’ van.

Officials declared Maples dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Both drivers wore their seat belts. The investigation is ongoing.