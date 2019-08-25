NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — Two race boats crashed during the sanctioned race for 'Thunder on the Snake' Saturday afternoon leaving one racer dead and three injured, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office.

Three of the racers sustained non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff's offcie said, life saving measures were not enough to save one of the racers, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Nez Perce County's Marine unit along with Asotin County Marine 61, Asotin County Sheriff's Office, Lewiston Medics, Life Flight and race Safety Boats all responded to the scene and aided injured racers.

This is a developing story.