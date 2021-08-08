One dead, multiple people trapped in Lewiston apartment fire

Officials said winds were coming out of the west at approximately 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, which caused the fire to move quickly.

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston fire department responded to a fire that left one person dead and two people trapped on the second floor on Sunday.

Fire Chief Travis A. Myklebust said fire crews responded to a 4-unit apartment fire at 428 5th Street in Lewiston, Idaho around 1:56 p.m.

One person was found dead while crews searched for additional victims on the second floor in one of the two apartments that caught on fire, Myklebust said.

Fire crews quickly rescued the two people trapped and gave them medical treatment. The two victims were then transported to a local hospital, Myklebust said.

Two additional victims in the apartment building walked to a local hospital for treatment, according to the press release.

As of now, three of the four people have been treated and released from the hospital, according to the press release.

Additionally, two cats were rescued from the second floor of the building and is in animal control’s care, according to Myklebust.

Officials said winds were coming out of the west at approximately 10-15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH, which caused the fire to move quickly through the top portion of the building.

Firefighters had most of the fire under control in about 30 minutes and will remain on the scene for several more hours.