SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane fire crews responded to a fire that burned an acre of land near the Indian Canyon Golf Course Sunday night, according to the Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

According to Schaeffer, the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites and the condos were evacuated. Those evacuations have been lifted.

Chief Schaeffer said that no one was hurt in the fire and the cause of the fire is unknown.