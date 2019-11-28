TACOMA, Wash. — The highly-anticipated Apple Cup will take place on Friday, but one Tacoma “oracle” has already determined the outcome of the game.

Ollie the giant Pacific octopus at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma “predicted” that the Washington State University Cougars would win this Friday.

Ollie was given two of his feeding jars, each filled equally with shrimp, squid, and herring. One jar had a purple University of Washington lid and the other had a WSU crimson on the lid.

He grabbed onto the Washington State University jar for several moments before lightly grabbing onto the UW jar. Then Ollie dropped the Washington University jar to the bottom of his tank. Maybe that means it’ll be a close game?

Fans will find out on Friday.

Last year, the University of Washington won the Apple Cup 28-15.

RELATED: Apple Cup guide: 5 things to know before Huskies, Cougars game

Both UW and WSU are coming in with the same record – 6-5 (3-5 Pac 12).

The Cougars are looking to snap a six-game losing streak in which they haven’t scored more than 17 points in any of the contests.

The Huskies have one of the best defenses in the Pac 12, allowing the third-fewest yards per game, third-fewest points per game and the second-fewest passing yards per game in the conference.

However, WSU could look to be disruptive on defense: UW is the worst in the conference on converting to third down

Historically, UW holds the upper hand over WSU, recording a 70-31-6 record. The Huskies are also riding on a six-year winning streak, having not lost an Apple Cup since 2012.

UW will take on WSU at Husky Stadium at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Fans who come for the pre-game can enjoy a special, surprise tribute from the University of Washington marching band.

RELATED: UW marching band planning special Apple Cup tribute a year after bus crash