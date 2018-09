EPHRATA, Wash. — Officials are looking for a shooting suspect Thursday night in Ephrata.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Basin Street is closed between Highway 282 and 9th Ave Southwest.

According to City Administrator Wes Crago, one victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect.

TRAFFIC::IN EPHRATA::Basin St closed between SR282 and 9th Ave SW::Police Activity due to a shooting::Media contact Ephrata Police for info 509-762-1160. — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) September 7, 2018

© 2018 KREM