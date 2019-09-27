PORTLAND, Oregon — A man fired a gun and was injured during a scuffle with a police officer at Portland International Airport Friday morning. Police have not clarified whether he was injured by the gunfire.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The officer involved suffered minor injuries unrelated to the gunfire, according to Port of Portland Police Chief Jason Wallis.

"The firearm believed to be involved in the incident was recovered at the scene," Wallis said. "The airport is open and operating, and no flights were or are impacted."

The arrivals pickup area near lower-level baggage claim reopened Friday afternoon.

Airport employee Joe Fairley was pushing someone in a wheelchair while the situation was unfolding. Having lived through the 2014 Reynolds High School shooting, he said this brought back painful memories.

"It's like, 'I'm here again,'" he said. "Obviously that was way worse...but it really did bring back memories.

"It's not good at all but its better than hundreds or thousands of people being injured"

He said he and other airport employees just try to keep the airport safe however they can.

"I hope the person's OK, and it sound like they are ... I'm just glad there was nothing more."

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the injured man had been shot by the officer, we've since learned that was not the case.

