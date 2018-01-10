Former President Barack Obama released a new round of endorsements for candidates running in the 2018 midterm elections.

Three Democratic candidates from Washington made the list: Carolyn Long, 3rd-District; Lisa Brown, 5th-District; Kim Schrier, 8th-District.

"Today, I'm proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren't just running against something, but for something," Obama tweeted Monday.

Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote: pic.twitter.com/NO5jnhX3XD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2018

Long and Brown advanced in their primaries against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-3rd District, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District, respectively.

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Spokane, Washington on Tuesday to support McMorris Rodgers at a campaign event.

Schrier is set to face off in the 8th District against Republican candidate Dino Rossi. The race has caught national attention after Congressman Dave Reichert announced his retirement.

A Republican has held the position since it was created in 1980, but the district remains a prime target of Democrats looking to pick up seats and take back control of the U.S. House.

