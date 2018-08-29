More kids are developing myopia, in part because more kids are more connected to their devices.

Will Pentecost, the optometric physician behind Eye Eye in Capitol Hill, says decades ago, a fourth of kids used to get myopia, though now that number is closer to half.

The simplest way to describe myopia is the inability to see far away, also known as nearsightedness. That means you can see up close, but you can't clearly see things that are farther away.

What's the big deal? Pentecost says it could be a precursor to other eye diseases.

"People with myopia have a higher risk of developing cataracts, glaucoma, retinal detachment, and even macular generation," said Pentecost. "Worldwide, it's becoming more of an epidemic."

A University of Southern California study found more incidents of children of color with childhood myopia. The rate has doubled during the last 50 years in the U.S., and the trend is closer to 90 percent in children in Asia.

Although screen time is being partially blamed, Pentecost says that's not the whole picture.

"We're worried about how much we focus up close is causing myopia, but that's really not the whole story," said Pentecost. "It's how much light from far away is entering the eye. When we're indoors – even if we're not looking up close – most of the light that's entering our eyes has bounced off something that's within five or 10 feet of your eyes. When we go outside, you're getting light rays that have originated 20 feet away, 100 feet away, or even 93 million miles if we're talking from the sun."

He recommends kids get yearly eye exams after the age of four since that's usually the earliest a child receives a myopia diagnosis. He also recommends limiting screen time and encouraging kids to get at least two hours of outdoor playtime each day. Pentecost says research shows kids who play outside are significantly less likely to develop myopia.

