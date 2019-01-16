FOREST HILL, Texas — This story has been updated to clarify the name of the mayor of Forest Hill.

The mayor and mayor pro tem of Forest Hill have resigned suddenly, ahead of public hearings on their alleged misuse of funds.

Mayor Lyndia Thomas and Mayor Pro Tem Beckie Hayes allegedly asked for reimbursement from the city for $545 tickets to Michelle Obama’s recent event in Dallas. A citizens committee apparently discovered that and other questionable expenses in an audit.

Hayes told Channel 8 she tendered her resignation because she did not want to leave her fate in the hands of others.

The city council is set to meet shortly, and other council members said they will continue to discuss ways to hold the officials accountable.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.