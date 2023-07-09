North Spokane shooting victim's wife grieves the loss of her husband of 19 years

Autumn Smith came forward and told KREM 2 her husband was the victim of a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon where SPD said a bails bond agent shot and killed a man.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Autumn Smith said it was difficult getting answers over the Labor Day holiday weekend about her husband's death.

But, she said once the Spokane County Medical Examiner and Spokane police confirmed her husband, Chris, had been shot and killed, anger took over.

"He didn't know that he was a brother, a son, or he didn't think about it," Autumn shared. "A dad, an uncle, you know what I mean? A husband. We would have celebrated 19 years in August. Like, I've known this man the majority of my life."

Saturday, SPD reported a bail bonds agent had shot and killed a man after an altercation on N Astor St. The agent was allegedly attempting to bring the man into custody.

After processing her initial emotions, Autumn began processing her life without Chris.

She said he was there whenever she needed, from a shoulder to cry on to teaching her how to bait a hook.

"It just didn't matter while I was going through or here's just the comfort of a place of peace almost," Autumn said.

She said Chris loved the outdoors, fishing especially, and working with his hands.

In addition to nearly two decades of marriage, the couple also shared a daughter and son.

“She was daddy's girl and it was the heart the hardest conversation," Autumn said through tears. "Then my son, like it hurts in mom's heart to see her boy break down.”

Autumn said she's waiting on proper justice to be served in her husband's killing.

While a suspect has not been identified, SPD stated in a press release, "all parties directly involved in the incident have been accounted for."

KREM 2 reached out for more information on a potential suspect and if he or she have been arrested and charged.

Autumn said she plans to host a vigil at the crime scene Thursday at 7 p.m. to honor her husband's life. She said he will be cremated for a memorial service later this month.

