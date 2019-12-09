WALLACE, Idaho — Firefighters from across North Idaho gathered in Wallace, Idaho Tuesday to honor their fallen 9/11 colleagues in a unique way.

Over 70 people climbed the public stairs south of Downtown Wallace. Firefighters did 14 laps on the stairs, totaling 110 flights all together.

The firefighters did this wearing their protective gear and carried cards with names and descriptions of firefighters who lost their lives in 9/11.

This is the third year Shoshone County Fire district one hosted this stair climb.

This year, firefighters were in attendance from departments stretching from Moscow to Sandpoint.

"It warms my heart just to be around the fire service and first responders in general because we have that family mentality," Chief Aaron Cagle from Shoshone County fire district 1 said.

New this year, the fire district worked with sponsors to help raise $1,500.

That money will go to support first responder families.

