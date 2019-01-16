NAPLES, Idaho — Naples Elementary School announced that they suffered a break-in Monday night.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the school stated “our students’ Schweitzer ski field trip and student council funds were stolen, among other items.” People also posted photos of the alleged suspects in the comments of the post.

The school also said it had taken steps to “reinforce the safety of our building and students.”

Anyone with information that may help with the identification of the individuals shown in the photos to contact Bonners Ferry Police.