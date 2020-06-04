SPOKANE, Wash. —

A non-profit is asking for old cell phones to connect vulnerable populations during the coronavirus stay-at-home order, so they can contact essential services like 911.

Secure the Call provides free cell phones to domestic violence centers, senior citizen communities, and police and sheriff departments.

Throughout the USA, Secure the Call works with over 400 community-based organizations and law enforcement agencies to provide them free phones that they use to help make their neighborhoods a safer place to live, work and play.

Their goal is to provide anyone that needs a phone the ability to call for help when there’s an emergency.

Volunteers completely wipe the phones of all previous owner info and dispose of any SIM and memory cards found. It is free to ship your donated phone with a printing label on the website here.