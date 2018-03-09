Classes are canceled Wednesday for Tacoma Public Schools as bargaining talks continue.

Tumwater teachers are also still negotiating with the district.

Centralia teachers ratified a contract with the school district Tuesday and school starts Wednesday for grades 1-12. Kindergarten will start Monday, September 17 for Centralia Public Schools.

Tacoma schools will remain closed Wednesday, September 12 as the district and teachers remain at an impasse.

Tacoma Public Schools announced Monday, "Today, Tacoma Public Schools asked the leadership of the Tacoma Education Association to join together in a binding arbitration process and immediately end the strike. That request has been declined."

The Tacoma Education Association posted on Facebook, "The district has proposed Binding Arbitration which would end the strike with absolutely no commitment of funds to increase salaries or a requirement for member approval. This is the third time TPS has tried to give the responsibility of bargaining to the others instead of working with TEA directly to reach a competitive compensation agreement."

Roughly 30,000 students are enrolled in the Tacoma School District. During the strike, all school activities and events are also canceled. High school athletics will continue as planned.

The district is serving free breakfast and lunch to all students at these 12 locations. Check here for childcare options in Tacoma.

RELATED: Understanding how Washington teachers are paid

The Tumwater Education Association (TEA) continues to negotiate with the school district.

The district posted Monday: "Bargaining took place throughout the weekend and continues today. Questions - please visit our Collective Bargaining information page."

The Tumwater Education Association released the following statement from union president Tim Voie: "The TEA was saddened to learn today that this Thursday’s Tumwater School Board meeting has been cancelled. It’s disappointing to know that Superintendent Bash and the TSD School Board do not want to hear from the community. The people in Tumwater deserve to be heard, especially during this critical time.”

_________________________

This year has seen the most teacher strikes in Washington state since 1983. The reason stems from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.

EXPLAINER: What's the McCleary Decision?

© 2018 KING