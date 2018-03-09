Six Western Washington school districts will not begin school on Wednesday, September 5, due to teacher strikes.

Classes are canceled in the following districts: Centralia, Puyallup, Rainier, Stanwood-Camano, Tukwila, and Tumwater. However, Rainier reached a tentative agreement Tuesday night, and announced school will start on Thursday.

Teachers in Tacoma voted to strike unless a deal is reached before Thursday, the scheduled start of school.

SCHOOL TRACKER: CHECK YOUR DISTRICT

TUKWILA

In Tukwila, both parties returned to negotiations Tuesday, a day earlier than planned. But classes will remain canceled Wednesday, regardless of today's outcome.

Along with classes being postponed, there will also be no food or transportation service. All other activities also canceled, with the exception of previously scheduled athletic practices in the Tukwila School District.

As of Tuesday evening, it's unclear if classes will begin Thursday, September 6.

PUYALLUP

In Puyallup, members of the Education Association agreed to a work stoppage for Wednesday, Sept. 5. All school buildings in the district will be closed.

A mediator was called in Tuesday to facilitate negotiations between the Puyallup Education Association and district. It is not clear when classes in Puyallup will begin.

In Puyallup, Tukwila, and districts across Washington state, teachers and school staff are bargaining for more money as part of the McCleary Decision.

Students in the Tumwater School District will not go back to school on Wednesday, September 5 as planned. Teachers in the district went on strike Saturday. District spokesperson Laurie Wiedenmeyer said district and teachers could not reach a deal on Monday.

Negotiations will resume Wednesday at noon, but even if a deal were to be reached early in the afternoon, Wiedenmeyer said teachers would use Thursday to prepare their classrooms.

What's McCleary? Here's why so many Washington teachers could strike

Several districts have already reached contract agreements, including Seattle, Everett, Federal Way, Highline, Kent, and Olympia.

Check the KING 5 School Tracker to see where your district stands.

© 2018 KING