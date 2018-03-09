School is canceled Thursday in the Puyallup, Tukwila, and Tumwater districts.

Three other districts have not announced if school will start Thursday: Centralia, Stanwood-Camano, and Tacoma. Stanwood-Camano is expected to announce their decision around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Rainier reached a tentative agreement will start classes Thursday.

Teachers in Tacoma voted to strike unless a deal is reached before Thursday, the scheduled start of school.

TUKWILA

School is canceled for the 2nd day on Thursday, September 6.

Along with classes being postponed, there will also be no food or transportation service. All other activities also canceled, with the exception of previously scheduled athletic practices in the Tukwila School District.

It's unclear if school will begin on Friday, September 7.

Puyallup schools will be closed for the 2nd day on Thursday, September 6.

A mediator was called in to facilitate negotiations between the Puyallup Education Association and district, but a work stoppage continues. It is not clear when classes in Puyallup will begin.

School will remain closed Thursday, September 6 in the Tumwater School District. Click here for updates on the Tumwater negotiations.

The ongoing teacher negotiations stem from the McCleary Decision, which adds $2 billion to the current budget for teachers' salaries.

Several districts have already reached contract agreements, including Seattle, Everett, Federal Way, Highline, Kent, and Olympia.

