Thousands of Washington students will end the week without starting school as bargaining continues in six Western Washington school districts.

The following districts will not have school Friday, September 7: Centralia, Puyallup, Stanwood-Camano, Tukwila, Tumwater, and Tacoma.

Tacoma schools will be closed for the second day on Friday, September 7.

Roughly 30,000 students are enrolled in the Tacoma School District. During the strike, all school activities and events are also canceled. High school athletics will continue as planned.

The district is serving free breakfast and lunch to all students at these 12 locations. Check here for childcare options in Tacoma.

Puyallup schools will be closed Friday, September 7. A mediator was called in to facilitate negotiations between the Puyallup Education Association and district, but a work stoppage continues. It is not clear when classes in Puyallup will begin.

Teachers have a noon rally planned Friday at the Puyallup Rotary Stage at Pioneer Park.

Tukwila schools are canceled Friday, September 7. Along with classes being postponed, there will also be no food or transportation service. All other activities also canceled, with the exception of previously scheduled athletic practices in the Tukwila School District.

School will remain closed Friday, September 7 in the Tumwater School District. Click here for updates on the Tumwater negotiations.

All Centralia schools will be closed Friday, September 7. The district says both sides continued to negotiate Thursday and there will be an announcement over the weekend about Monday's status.

The district will offer free sack lunches to anyone 18 years or younger from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Cooks Hill Community Church and the covered picnic area at Borst Park.

Schools in the Stanwood-Camano School District will be closed again Friday. The Education Association posted on Thursday night, "We do not have a Tentative Agreement. We are very close and continue to work to reach an agreement. We are working tonight, and there will not be school tomorrow. The District’s robo-call was sent in error."

Several districts have already reached contract agreements, including Seattle, Everett, Federal Way, Highline, Kent, and Olympia.

This year has seen the most teacher strikes in Washington state since 1983. The reason stems from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.

