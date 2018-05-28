SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga Baseball is headed to Minneapolis for the NCCA Regional Tournament. The No. 3 Zags will face No. 2 UCLA at 11 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, June 1.

The decision was announced during the NCAA Selection Show on Monday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS REGIONAL GAME TIMES - JUNE 1



#2 UCLA vs. #3 Gonzaga - 2 PM ET

#1 Minnesota vs. #4 Canisius - 8 PM ET#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/XbWbw5k4p4 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 28, 2018

Senior Jake Vieth hit two homers and Gonzaga baseball rolled on offense to a WCC Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament berth with a 17-2 win over top-seeded Pepperdine on Saturday in Stockton, California.

The win gave Gonzaga the conference’s automatic qualifying spot in the NCAA Tournament Regional rounds. It will mark the second time in the last three years that GU has earned a berth into the NCAAs, third time under Machtolf and 10th overall appearance.

PREVIOUS: Gonzaga clinches NCAA tournament berth with WCC championship

