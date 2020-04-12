What we know about when vaccines could arrive in Spokane

A lot of information is still to be determined, but here are the basic facts we have so far.

SPOKANE, Wash — As buzz for the coronavirus vaccine continues to build, everyone is wondering: just when will this thing actually be available where I am?

The details are still fuzzy, in Spokane County and everywhere else, but here's a breakdown of what we do and don't know so far.

We have a general understanding of the process the vaccine has to go through to actually reach patients locally. First, it's manufactured by Pfizer. Then, it's collected by the federal government, which in turns distributes vaccines to the states. The state governments will then issue doses to healthcare providers, like hospitals and clinics, and those providers will at last be able to administer the vaccine to actual patients.

Right now, we know that Washington state will have its hands on about 62,000 doses by next week. Then it will be sent to providers, who have to enroll in the state's vaccine program. We don't currently have a complete list of who's enrolled, and we don't know how many of those roughy 62,000 vaccines will come to Spokane.

However, three likely major providers in Spokane are CHAS Health, Providence, and MultiCare. All three confirmed to KREM on Thursday that they are enrolled in the state vaccine program. None knows yet how many doses they'll receive or exactly when they'll receive them; they said the process will happen in phases.

A spokesperson for CHAS Health did say in an email "At this point, we anticipate possibly being able to start the first patient phase in January."

So, our best answer for when the first vaccine might actually be administered in Spokane is early January. Of course. only a handful of people will actually be able to get the vaccine at that time. So the next big question: who gets first priority?

There aren't any definite decisions made on that either. In fact, multiple teams of medical ethicists are working at the federal level to prepare guidelines for exactly this question.

We do know so far that, naturally, higher risk groups will be prioritized.

And we know that the very first priority, in other words the people most likely to get access to this first round of doses, fall into one of two groups. One, employees working in healthcare settings where they may be exposed to COVID-19. Two, staff and residents of long-term care facilities.