Idaho voters overwhelmingly supported Proposition 2 last November, which expands the state's Medicaid coverage. This week, Governor Brad Little signed a new state law adding certain qualifiers to that expansion, a law that could very well be challenged in court.

So exactly where are we with Medicaid expansion, how did we get here, and where do we go next?

Background

First, some background on what expansion means to begin with.

Originally, Medicaid was a federal program to provide health coverage to specific groups of people, like those with disabilities.

Under Obamacare, the purpose of Medicaid was expanded to cover any person making less than a number slightly above the poverty line. Specifically, anyone whose annual income amounts to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level.

That's $16,753 for individuals, or $34,638 for a family of four.

But, a court ruling gave states the option to basically ignore that, and keep Medicaid coverage limited to its original purpose.

For a while, Idaho was one of those states. Medicaid coverage remained severely limited.

But then Prop 2 happened.

Proposition 2

Last November, 60.58% of Idaho voters elected to pass a measure to expand the state's Medicaid coverage, to basically the Obamacare definition.

That proposition was not an advisory vote, it actually changed the law, declaring a vast number of Idahoans now eligible for Medicaid coverage.

To make it all work, the state has to come up with a plan and get that plan approved by the federal government.

The proposition directed the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to draft that plan within 90 days. And they did, in February.

Work requirements

Meanwhile, the state legislature decided they wanted to make some modifications.

Specifically, they wanted to make a provision that in order to receive that Medicaid coverage, people have to work, volunteer, or attend school for a certain number of hours, with a few exceptions.

They tried a few different bills, one eventually passed and was signed into law by Governor Brad Little this week.

Now, those changes need to get approved by the feds.

Legal challenges

So here's the thing. Work requirements for Medicaid expansion are not a new idea.

Other states have tried it too.

And the feds, under the Trump administration, have usually allowed it.

But, it's also been consistently challenged in court. For example, lawsuits in Kentucky and Arkansas resulted in a federal judge basically striking down work requirement laws in those states, for now at least.

The judge said the feds didn't adequately consider how many people would be left uncovered because of the requirements.

Back in Idaho, even though he signed it, the governor wrote a letter saying he had qualms. Mostly, he's nervous that Idaho's law will also be challenged, resulting in a costly lawsuit that's all for naught.

In summary

Idaho Medicaid will eventually be expanding to cover more people.

And as it stands, those people will have to meet work requirements, but if this law gets sued, as other ones have, that may change.



