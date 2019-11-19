SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state voters decided they wanted a 30 cap on car tab fees. But most changes from Initiative 976 will not go into effect until December 5th.

Here's what that means for car owners.

If your tabs expire before December 5th, all current renewal fees apply.

If your tabs expire on or after December 5th, you will pay the new $30 capped fee. This applies to vehicles weighing 100-thousand pounds or less

But a spokesperson with Washington Department of Licensing said King, Snohomish and Pierce counties will still continue to pay the Sound Transit RTA tax in addition to the $30 tab fee until March 31, 2020.

That's the deadline outlined in the initiative. But initiative sponsor Tim Eyman said the state is misinterpreting it. That is why he is encouraging vehicle owners in those counties to refuse paying their car tabs.

DOL spokesperson Christine Anthony said not paying the full bill for your car tabs just means you will not get them renewed. She said this eventually could land you a hefty ticket.

