The vaccine has arrived in Washington. When will it get to Spokane?

The first rounds will be available soon, though not to the general public.

SPOKANE, Wash — For the first time, the approved COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer was administered in the state of Washington on Tuesday.

However, it will likely be at least a few more days before any doses of the vaccine reach Spokane County.

The priority groups for who gets vaccinated are those in one of two settings: healthcare facilities and long-term care facilities. The way the vaccine will be distributed to each group is actually different.

Healthcare facilities

Healthcare facilities will receive vaccines from the Washington State Department of Health. Right now, we know that Spokane County facilities will receive 3,900 doses from the very first batch.

A lot of those doses will go to the region's major hospitals.

Providence confirmed they are receiving a shipment, probably sometime in the next week or two, but they couldn't say exactly when or how many doses.

MultiCare also confirmed they'll receive a shipment, likely within the next week. They too couldn't give specifics on time or dosage numbers.

Both organizations also confirmed none of the vaccines will be available to the general public. They'll go to the highest risk workers, the ones most directly exposed to the virus, and even then this first batch won't be enough to cover everyone.

Long-term care facilities

These facilities, such as nursing and retirement homes, have been a repeat source of major outbreaks in Spokane and throughout the state. Because the residents are older and often have other complicating conditions, these outbreaks are also quite deadly, so long-term care facilities have been given top priority.

However, such facilities won't be getting their vaccines from the state. There's actually a separate program just for them.

A partnership was established between the federal government and major pharmacies to help distribute vaccine to long-term care facilities.

We called around to some facilities in the area and confirmed that many of them — including the Spokane Veterans Home, The Gardens on University, and Evergreen Fountains — have signed up to get vaccines from CVS or Walgreens.

However, none of the facilities had any information on how many doses they might get or when they might get them. A representative for Walgreens also could not provide detailed information.

Everyone else