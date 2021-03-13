Explainer: Could magic mushrooms be decriminalized in Spokane?

Decriminalize Spokane is a movement to end criminal penalties locally for psilocybin mushrooms

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane activists is working to decriminalize magic mushrooms.

Decriminalize Spokane is a movement to end criminal penalties locally for psilocybin mushrooms. It's Spokane’s version of the broader national push to make using the psychedelics easier.

Several cities have already decriminalized. Recently, voters in the state of Oregon went a step further making psilocybin outright legal for therapeutic purposes.



What exactly is the proposal here in Spokane?

It would make enforcing laws against psilocybin mushrooms the lowest possible priority for city police. It would also ban any city resources from being used to punish people for those offenses. This means police would be directed basically not to punish using, having, growing or transferring small amounts of the shrooms as long as the people involved are over 21.

It would all still technically be illegal but local cops and courts just wouldn't be allowed to use their time and money to enforce the laws against mushrooms. There would be an exception to that though.

The proposal would also make it a civil infraction, like a traffic ticket to use shrooms in public. All of this would only apply within city limits.