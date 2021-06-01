Most splash pads, pools in Spokane remain closed amid heat wave. Here's why

The City says they have a shortage of employees, leading to water features being being closed. But, they say the community can help fix this.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is officially under a Heat Advisory starting Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the 90s for the rest of the week. The City is asking for the community's help keeping people cool.

There are 17 splash pads in the City of Spokane. These water fixtures provide a fun relief from the hot sun. Unfortunately, only the Glacial Dam splash pad at Riverfront Park's North Bank is working. Parks and Recreation said it is not by choice.

With the hot weather, the City is put in a difficult position. Community members want to enjoy our aquatic features, but will find themselves staring at a dry splash pad or an empty pool.

The Parks and Recreation department said they know how badly people want to use the fixtures, but they physically cannot open them. Low staffing is the culprit here, according to Parks spokesperson Fianna Dickson. The Washington Department of Health (DOH) requires each splash pad to have a staff monitor. When the city is struggling to find enough people to do lifeguarding, swim instruction, park operations and splash pad watch, one of the features has to take a backseat. In this case, it is splash pads.

The city said they are focusing their limited resources and employees on getting the pools open this summer. Pools should be opening for lessons around mid-June and for free open swimming in mid-July.

Don't give up hope yet, Dickson said that once the pools are open, splash pads will take the focus. She anticipates splash pads will be open in mid-June, just in time for summer break from school. Hopefully restrictions will be eased by then or they will try to have a rotating staff schedule for the pads, she added.

There is a double win, though. There are so many opportunities to get a job this summer, while also helping the community stay safe and cool. Anyone 15 years of age and older can apply for jobs with the Parks. They are looking for facility maintenance workers, facility managers, assistant facility managers, head lifeguards, swim instructors, assistant swim coaches, lifeguards, and aquatic aids. Depending on the job, the pay is between $13.69 and $17 an hour. For more information, contact Spokane Aquatics at aquatics@spokanecity.org or call at 509-625-6960.

They are also looking for custodian roles to help take care and clean the Parks. You must be 18 for this role, as it requires operating trucks. The pay is between $15-18 hourly.