SPOKANE, Wash. — When Spokane voters begin receiving their ballots in the coming days, they'll see two local propositions on them.

Proposition 2 is designed to prevent the City of Spokane from ever instituting an income tax.

Specifically, it would prevent the city government from ever taxing "wages, salaries, investments, the sale of goods or services, or any other income source."

That appears to mean that beyond just banning a local income tax, it could potentially ban capital gains or business and occupation taxes.

To do so, it would amend the city charter.

Currently, none of those taxes exist locally in Spokane, and there haven't been any serious attempts to create them.

The measure is being pushed by Better Spokane, a business group funded primarily by major developers. They argue that the lack of local taxes is crucial to bringing jobs to the area, that companies come to Spokane because Washington has no income tax.

Opponents to the measure say it'll disable any future attempts to make the tax code fairer. The Progressive Voters Guide argues the current no-income-tax policy is regressive, that poor people end up paying more than their fair share compared to the rich. They say "we need more options to balance our tax code, not fewer."

But hold up. Is a local income tax even a possibility?

Historically, no. It's been generally understood that Washington state law prevents any income tax, including at the city level.

But that was all potentially thrown into question this year because of a court ruling out of Seattle.

Seattle tried to impose an income tax on the wealthy. The court struck that measure down, but their ruling also might have left the door open to cities creating some types of local income taxes. That was a major development.

The ruling might be clarified or changed by the Washington State Supreme Court, but prop 2 proponents say the current uncertainty is all the more reason for their measure.

They say that if the court does ultimately allow local income taxes, the measure would assure it doesn't happen in Spokane, and that that could give us a competitive edge when it comes to attracting businesses, if other cities end up passing such a tax.

But some opponents say there's no danger of that tax here anyway, and the measure is just intended to make certain voters scared of something that will never happen.

Spokane city voters will make their decision on the proposition known on election day, November 5th.