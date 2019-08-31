SPOKANE, Wash. — Five campaign finance complaints were filed against Nadine Woodward and groups supporting her with Washington's Public Disclosure Commission in late July.

But just how serious are those complaints?

All five complaints alleged that pro-Woodward advertisements aren't disclosing who's paying for the ad, like they're supposed to.

One was against Woodward herself; the other four were against political action committees backing her.

All of the complaints are actually in reference to the exact same ads. So, it appears the complainant is casting a wide net. He seems to believe the ads in question are a violation, but doesn't know who the actual would-be violator is, and so is essentially filing complaints against all the organizations most likely to have funded the ads.

Campaign finance complaints aren't rare, but actual violations are.

Two were filed against Woodward's opponent in the race for Spokane mayor, Ben Stuckart, just this year. Both were dismissed.

Anyone can file a complaint to the PDC. Then, PDC staff will review that complaint.

That review is different from a formal investigation. It's basically just checking to see if there's even enough in the complaint to investigate.

That's the stage the Woodward complaints are currently sitting at.

After review, the PDC can do any number of things.

One, they could dismiss the complaint outright without further investigation, because of a lack of evidence.

Two, if they find a minor violation, one which essentially seems to be an inconsequential good-faith mistake, they can send either a reminder letter or a more serious written warning.

Three, they could launch a formal investigation.

From there, they have a few more options. They can issue a fine, dismiss the complaint after investigating further, settle with the person the complaint is about, or pass the case on to the state Attorney General's Office if it's more serious.

So how frequent are these complaints?

Since 2015, KREM found 49 complaints in Spokane County. Of those:

7 are in the review stage

12 were dismissed after the initial review

12 resulted in a reminder letter

7 resulted in a written warning

1 was dismissed after a full investigation

2 violations resulted in a settlement during the investigation

5 violations resulted in a fine, of varying degrees

1 ended with the Attorney General's Office filing a lawsuit, which resulted in a large settlement

The largest violation, the one that came from the AGO lawsuit, was against the Spokane County Democratic Party. They had to pay out nearly $50,000 for failing to timely report hundreds of thousands of dollars of campaign spending in 2016.

The second largest violation was against the Spokane for Honest Government PAC, a group supporting Lori Kinnear and Karen Stratton in their races for Spokane City Council in 2015. The PAC received a $7,000 fine for failing to timely file reports and for being too vague in certain aspects of their reporting.

The other six violations in Spokane County over the last four years all resulted in fines of $1,000 or less. Those were mostly for either failure to timely report spending, or for public officials using government resources in some way to campaign.