SPOKANE, Wash. — Six streets in northeast Spokane are now closed forever, and two others will see long-term closures because of construction on the north-south freeway.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday crews shut down Bridgeport, Fairview, Cleveland, Grace, Marietta, and Jackson for several blocks east of Market.

Map of road closures resulting from the construction of the north-south freeway.

WSDOT

It will no longer be possible to use those streets to pass through the corridor zone.

The closures are necessary for the railroad to be re-aligned, and because the future highway will go directly through that area.

So where will east-west traffic go now? WSDOT says the main roadways will be Carlisle and Euclid.

But Euclid, too, will also be closed for a short time — WSDOT currently predicts that closure will be from October 21 to November 4.

That's necessary in order to move some utilities and then rebuilding the roadway and the street.

So for two weeks starting in late October, some drivers may need to add nearly a mile to their route in order to travel south to Carlisle or north to Wellesley.

Wellesley too will eventually see a long-term closure, though it won't shut down until after Euclid re-opens.

Originally, Wellesley was going to close in the late summer; now it's sometime in the late fall, though we don't know exactly when.

Once it does close down it won't open up again until 2022.

That means three years drivers will need to re-route a mile north to Francis or a mile south to Euclid, an estimated 2 to 3 minutes longer trip.

WSDOT has said they looked at ways to avoid that closure, but none were feasible.

The closures will all allow the north-south freeway to expand to Wellesley by 2022, the southernmost point to date. Still, there will be a ways to go before the full freeway project is complete; it's currently projected to be done in 2029.