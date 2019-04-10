More than a dozen briefs were filed to the Supreme Court last week asking them to consider hearing a Boise-originated case that has had wide-ranging consequences for cities dealing with homelessness.

One of those briefs was authored with help from the City of Spokane, who provided information about their anti-camping efforts to a group of organizations asking the court to overturn the current ruling.

That ruling was made in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, and it's been a subject of intense debate in Spokane and other cities ever sense.

It all began when two homeless men in Boise sued the city for arresting them for sleeping in public.

The men contended the anti-camping ordinance violated their 8th amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment, and the lawsuit made its way up to the federal appellate court, just a step below the Supreme Court.

The court, basically, sided with the homeless men.

The judges said the 8th amendment in fact not only protects people from cruel punishments, but also from cruelly making certain unavoidable things a crime.

"As long as there is no option of sleeping indoors... the government cannot criminalize... homeless people for sleeping outdoors... on the false premise they had a choice in the matter," the judges wrote.

They found that anti-camping laws sometimes effectively criminalize homelessness by making it illegal to fulfill certain biological needs, like sleeping. If homeless people have nowhere else to go, they are still biologically required to sleep. So, by criminalizing the act of sleeping outside, the court found, Boise was criminalizing the status of being homeless.

The judges ruled that cities can't prosecute homeless people for sleeping in public unless there is somewhere else for them to sleep — in other words, enough shelter beds.

Part of the ruling was also that to get access to those beds, people can't be forced to participate in religion. That's because the government would effectively be giving them the choice between practicing a specific religion and going to jail for camping, a clear violation of the 1st amendment according to the court.

So how does all of this affect Spokane?

Some leaders have argued it means the no-sit, no-lie ordinance can't be enforced until there are enough beds for all the city's homeless.

But others argue it's uncertain, that the court didn't clearly enough define exactly what laws its ruling prevents.

That's part of why they want the Supreme Court to take the case and rule again.

The brief that mentions Spokane also articulates a few other reasons why many groups want the current ruling re-evaluated.

One, it argues the ruling oversteps in term of what the 8th amendment is designed for — that the court can't broadly ban governments from criminalizing certain things.

Two, it argues that the court has basically made numerous public health and safety laws illegal. The brief suggests that under the ruling, laws against public urination or defecation would also be illegal unless the city provided sufficient public accommodations.

Three, it says the requirements imposed on cities are impossible to meet. It says there are logistical challenges not only in providing shelter, but in simply counting the number of homeless people that need it. Furthermore, it questions whether under the decision, cities like Spokane Valley that pay for shelter services actually located in Spokane are considered not to meet the requirements.

The brief says that since the ruling, Spokane and Spokane Valley have been unable to enforce certain ordinances, and as a result have struggled to keep the cities clean and connect people to services.

The Supreme Court so far has not indicated whether it will hear the case. If it elects not to, the appellate court ruling will stand.