Primary election night is Tuesday, August 6th!

If you haven't mailed in or dropped off your ballot, now's the time.

Here are the steps you need to take to make sure your vote gets counted.

Step one: sign the envelope

On the back of your official ballot's envelope, you'll find a place for your signature and date.

Don't forget to get to verify your ballot by filling out that part of the envelope.

If you do forget, however, it's not the end of the world. The county elections office has a process for making sure your vote still counts.

They'll send you a missing signature form, which you'll need to fill out and return before the election is certified, meaning by August 19th.

If you're mailing from anywhere in America, no stamp is necessary.

Step two: mail or drop off your ballot

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday. Remember, postmarked doesn't mean delivered; you only need to make sure a postal carrier has actually picked up the ballot by some point on Tuesday.

If you put the ballot in the mail by Monday, you're probably good to go.

But, if you're a procrastinator and haven't submitted yet as of Tuesday, there are some things to be careful of.

First, using a home or apartment mailbox on a street or building is super risky.

It's hard to know exactly when the mail carrier's final pickup time on Tuesday will be, and if you put your envelope in the box after that time, your ballot will be too late.

Second, if you go to an actual post office or use a USPS blue box, check for the sign or sticker that lists the final pickup time.

You need to have your ballot in the box before that time on Tuesday. If you don't, the post office won't get it postmarked until Wednesday.

When in doubt, don't risk it. Find one of the county's white drop-off boxes, and place your ballot in it before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Step three: track your ballot

The state of Washington actually has a website where you can check the status of your ballot.

Go to that website and fill in your name and birthday, then hit search.

Then, in the menu bar on the left, select "ballot status."

The website will list the date you returned your ballot and whether it has been accepted.

Happy voting!