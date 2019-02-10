SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County has 3,293 homeless students across its districts, according to a Schoolhouse Washington study released this week.

But, last year's point-in-time count of all homeless people in the county found only 1,309 individuals altogether.

So how can Spokane County have nearly twice as many homeless students as homeless people?

It all boils down to how you define homelessness.

The student study includes four categories of homelessness.

One, unsheltered, meaning sleeping in a car or on the street, for instance.

Two, sleeping in shelters.

Three, sleeping in a hotel or motel.

Four, doubling up: having to stay with a friend or relative because you don't have a permanent home.



The student study includes all four categories because it uses the federal Department of Education definition of homelessness.

But the point-in-time count uses the Department of Housing and Urban Development definition. That one only includes two categories: sheltered and unsheltered.



That's a big deal, because in the student study, 78 percent of the kids counted are in the doubled-up category. The addition of that category alone could help explain why the student study number appears so much higher than the overall point-in-time number.



But there are other issues too. The methodologies are very different.

The student study data is based on school districts keeping track of their kids and reporting numbers back to the state.

The point-in-time count is literally crews going out into the city to try to find all the homeless people.



So for a lot of logistical reasons, reliable numbers are hard to come by. And with the point in time count, that's especially true the farther away from downtown you get.

So if we wanted to use the broader definition of homeless, how many does Spokane County have?



That we don't really know. There's no official count with all four categories.

But, the Spokane Homeless Coalition conducted an unscientific analysis to try to estimate.

They took the student data, then extrapolated to roughly count those students' parents as well. They then added that to homelessness numbers obtained directly from local shelters.



The number they came up with was 11,319 last year, roughly ten times the number in the point-in-time count, which was 1,245 for that year. Again, the bigger number is a rudimentary estimate, not an academic study.

Ultimately, the true number of homeless people in Spokane is simply put, very difficult to pin down, but it could be a lot more than we think.