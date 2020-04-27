SPOKANE, Wash. — Stay at home orders in Washington and Idaho are still in effect for at least the rest of the month.

But across the country in Georgia, restrictions are being lifted right now. Georgia’s governor is taking one of the least restrictive approaches in the country.

Already gyms, bowling alleys, barbers, and other various salons were allowed to open on Friday. And on Monday, theaters, restaurants, and private social clubs will be added to that list. Each industry has to follow specific guidelines.

Meanwhile in Washington, Governor Inslee continues to take one of the most conservative approaches in the nation.

Last week he told Washingtonians that most restrictions aren’t going to be lifted really anytime soon. He did offer a few exceptions though.

Inslee expects to allow regulated construction, elective surgeries, and outdoor recreation again in the near future, though he has yet to provide a specific date.

And in Idaho, there’s something of a middle ground.

Governor Little has laid out a highly detailed, multi-stage plan for reopening, contingent on Idahoans sticking to social distancing rules and continuing to push down the curve.

As early as May 1st, churches and retail stores could open with some restrictions. Near the end of May, restaurants, salons, and gyms would be added to the list. In early June, larger gatherings would be allowed. And in mid-June, bars, theaters, and venues could reopen and work-from-home requirements could be lifted.

So, which approach is best? Naturally, all three have drawn criticism.

There have been protests across the nation demanding the reopening of the economy, critical of stricter stay-at-home policies.

But public health experts universally say it’s too early to lift many restrictions. They certainly lean conservative here, closer to Washington’s approach.

They say before any restrictions can be lifted, the curve needs to not only have peaked, but started to go down.

In Washington, the University of Washington model says we’re close but not quite there. It does estimate that deaths peaked weeks ago, but we’ve yet to see a consistent downwards trajectory.

It’s a similar story in Idaho, with a peak a little over a weak ago but still a lot of work to be done to truly flatten the curve.

Meanwhile in Georgia – the state that’s relaxing restrictions the earliest – the UW model estimates they haven’t even hit their peak yet. That could mean there’s a real danger that the actions being taken in that state may result in a heightened spread of coronavirus.