With moratorium ending soon, housing advocates brace for possible eviction wave

Unless extended again, Governor Jay Inslee's order expires at the start of next month.

SPOKANE, Wash — For Washingtonians struggling financially during the pandemic, there may be some more bad news ahead: the statewide moratorium on evictions is set to expire end-of-day August 1.

That means unless the governor renews his order for the third time, many people could find themselves forced from their homes.

"I am extremely concerned," said Terri Anderson, the Interim Executive Director of the Tenants Union of Washington State. "It's really consuming everything that I'm doing. I'm very worried."

Amidst a public health and economic emergency, Governor Jay Inslee ordered nearly all evictions be stopped back in March. The order also banned late fees and made it so landlords have to offer reasonable repayment plans for missed rent checks — they can't demand it all back in a lump sum when the order expires.

So far, Anderson says the policy has largely worked, keeping people who have taken a financial hit in their homes.

"I think for the most part it's been very successful. I think the Attorney General has been very diligent in accepting the complaints."

Inslee extended the moratorium twice. The current version is set to expire at 11:59 PM on August 1.

The City of Spokane briefly had its own moratorium in April, but leaders let that expire once the statewide one was enacted.

And for those in federally-backed housing, there were national protections passed in the CAREAS Act, but those too expire on July 25.

So, all this month, tenants have been calling for advice, worried about what will happen if they can't come up with rent or satisfy their repayment plans.

"Landlords have indicated that they will be evicting [these callers] in August," said Anderson.

She says landlords are mostly sticking to the rules and offering payment plans, but she's not confident all of them are duly reasonable.

"I'm worried that these plans are a setup that tenants are going to fail and then be subject to eviction," she said.

That could lead to thousands of people kicked out of their homes, at a time when jobs are scarce and coronavirus case numbers are through the roof.

"It is no longer just a protection to keep people housed, it's also a public health issue," said Anderson.

The governor still hasn't made a decision on extending the order, and it's also possible city council or other local government could step in. But regardless of those outcomes, there's another plan being pursued as well.

"We've actually joined forces with the Landlord Association in Spokane to ask Spokane County to use its CARES Act funding to pay for rental assistance," said Anderson.