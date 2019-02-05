SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, Avista proposed a rate hike amounting to roughly 10 percent increases in gas and electric bills for 2020.

Residential electric customers in Washington would see a rate increase of 9.8 percent in 2020 and another 3.7 percent in 2012.

Residential natural gas customers in Washington would see a rate increase of 10.4 percent in 2020 and 4.7 percent in 2021.

If approved, Avista would increase rates starting on April 1, 2020, and then again on April 1, 2021.

Before that can go into effect though, it needs to get the OK from the Utilities and Transportation Commission.

Avista has not exactly gotten its way with UTC much in recent years. Most notably, the agency killed the company's merger with Toronto-based Hydro One.

Here is a history of some of the biggest rate hike proposals Avista's brought forth this decade and UTC's response to them. All percentages were rounded to the nearest whole number.

In 2011, Avista wanted to raise electric rates by about 9 percent and gas rates about 4. UTC approved smaller rate hikes, closer to 5 and 2 percent.

In 2012, the commission approved a 3 percent electric and 4 percent gas hike for 2013, followed by hikes of 3 and 1 percent for 2014.

In 2014, another plan was approved, with increases around 3 and 6 percent.

In 2016, Avista again asked to raise rates. But this time, UTC said yes to a 6 percent gas hike but no to an electric hike, instead demanding that Avista reduce electric rates by 1 percent.

Later that year, the UTC they allowed a 3 percent electric increase.

At the end of 2016, another proposal: 8 percent increase for electric and 3 percent increase for gas. This one was rejected outright.

The most recent proposal: the 3-year plan brought forth in 2018.

This one was rejected by the commission and replaced with a one-year plan with 2 percent hikes across the board.

Some clear patterns are visible when taking a look at these results. .

For years, the commission approved almost every Avista request. They frequently found the rates justified by increasing expenses, the costs of new infrastructure projects, incentives for conservation or certain offsets to ratepayers.

But starting around 2016, the commission got tougher. A series of proposals were rejected or modified. In those decisions, the UTC found insufficient evidence that Avista's expenses were really increasing enough to justify higher rates.

In the most recent rejection, they said the GOP tax plan meant Avista should have something of a cash boon. They also cited uncertainty from the eventually-failed merger with Hydro One.

The new rate hike's approval certainly seems to come down to whether Avista can approve it necessary due to increased expenses or new projects that are in the public interest.

Historically speaking, it's clear the commission does not tend to favor such a large hike as the one now on the table. Nothing in the double digits was approved in this decade.

Instead, proposals of this magnitude are often revised and reworked, with the board eventually approving an increase, though much smaller than whatever was originally requested.

Furthermore, decisions from the UTC in the past three years seem to suggest increased skepticism from the board about Avista, so the company will surely have to make an extremely compelling case in order to get approval this year.

