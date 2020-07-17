Airway Heights considers declaring financial emergency amidst $1.9 million deficit

COVID-19 has ravaged the city's revenue streams, and drastic spending cuts could be coming soon.

The City of Airway Heights is the latest addition to the long list of governments struggling financially because of COVID-19.

On Thursday, city leadership announced they're considering declaring a financial emergency.

Such a declaration would mostly be to call attention to the problem, according to the city manager; it would not grant any significant new powers to the government to handle it.

Like all cities, Airway Heights relies primarily on taxes for revenue. That includes property tax and business and operations tax, but above all sales tax. With many businesses shut down or restricted, not a lot of sales are happening right now, so the city is taking a big revenue hit in that area.

Another hit is coming in the form of user fees. For instance, Airway Heights has a new recreation center dependent on membership fees. But, with most indoor recreation banned, that money isn't coming in either.

All of that is contributing to what the city has now calculated will be a 2020 budget deficit of $1.9 million.

To address that deficit, city leaders are exploring a variety of spending cuts. Airway Heights is currently budgeted to spend $11,354,802, so to make up the gap leaders will have to reduce expenses by nearly 17%.

City Manager Albert Tripp says there are a few obvious areas cuts will take place. For one, new hiring will be frozen unless the position is absolutely critical. In addition, travel and training that isn't essential will be put on hold.

New taxes do not appear to be on the table right now.

To help isolate which other areas ought to be cut, the city has published a tool that will allow the citizens of Airway Heights to way in quickly and specifically.

The website details in broad strokes where money comes from and where it goes. Users can cut or add spending in certain areas as desired until they reach a balanced budget, and then submit their suggestions directly through the site.

That input will be considered when city leaders ultimately make the final budget decisions.

The budget crisis is unrelated to the city's past struggles with its water. Following chemical contamination from Fairchild Air Force Base, Airway Heights was forced to start buying water from Spokane.