New Kids on the Block will swing through Tacoma next year as part of "The Mixtape Tour."

And they won't be traveling alone.

Along for the June 1 show as part are fellow 80s artists Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Ticketmaster.com. American Express members get early access beginning Tuesday, October 9 at 10 a.m.

To celebrate the tour partnership the entire roster got together to cut a new throwback track called '80's Baby.', which can be heard on YouTube. Combined, New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature have sold more than 100 million records and charted a plethora of radio hits that still resonate with a generation.

© 2018 KING