Son of federal judge shot, killed in NJ home attended Catholic University of America

Daniel Anderl was preparing to start his junior year when he was shot and killed.

WASHINGTON — The son of a federal judge who was shot and killed by a gunman posing as a delivery driver was attending school at The Catholic University of America.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening at the North Brunswick home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told The Associated Press. Her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured in the attack, Wolfson said.

Daniel Anderl had just turned 20 and was preparing to enter his junior year of college at the D.C. school. He made the university's School of Arts and Science's Dean's List for the spring semester.

The University's President, John H. Garvey released a statement saying the school's chaplain will offer mass via Zoom call for Daniel and his family on Monday at 7 p.m.

Garvey's full statement can be read below:

"I was shocked last night to hear news of Daniel Anderl’s tragic death Sunday evening in New Jersey. Daniel was a rising junior, enrolled for classes beginning in the next few weeks. He turned 20 last week. We all mourn and grieve this loss to our University community.

Our deepest condolences go out to Daniel’s parents, Esther Salas and Mark Anderl. We pray too for Daniel’s father, who was also shot and is in the hospital.

Our chaplain, Father Jude DeAngelo, will offer Mass tonight at 7 PM for Daniel and his family. All are invited to join via Zoom.

Campus Ministry, the Counseling Center, and the Office of the Dean of Students are available to provide support to members of the University community.

Please join me and our entire campus community as we extend our deepest condolences to Daniel’s family and friends. May he rest in peace."

The suspected shooter, believed to be a lone gunman posing as a FedEx delivery person, was not in custody. The U.S. Marshals and FBI said they were searching for one suspect in the shooting.