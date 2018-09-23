SPOKANE, Wa. – The Inland Northwest Behavioral Health Hospital opened its doors for public tours on Saturday. The hospital is scheduled to open officially in early October.

It will be the first hospital in Spokane acting as a standalone in-patient health center, meaning it’s not connected with another hospital.

The facility’s ground-breaking ceremony was in May 2017, and construction is nearly complete.

The hospital will offer its patients various programs to give them the support they need on a short-term treatment plan.

“We have multiple disciplines,” said Dorothy Sawyer, the hospital’s chief executive officer. “The team is led by a psychiatrist. We have registered nurses. We have social workers. We have licensed mental health counselors. We have recreational therapists. So this team works together to develop an individualized plan for each patient based on their treatment needs.”

The center’s layout and amenities are structured to provide its patients with a stable mental environment.

Each of the three floors has a different season for a theme, with wall designs of leaves, trees and other plants painted immediately outside of the elevator. And most of the rooms are painted in a soft color and illuminated with sunlight.

The facility also offers space for recreational activities, including a gym, courtyards and conference rooms for group treatment and therapy.

The hospital will have about 100 beds, with 25 of them dedicated to younger patients.

There are about 40 employees working at the hospital, but Sawyer said she hopes to see up to two hundred once services are fully running.

