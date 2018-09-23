ASHEBORO, NC (WFMY) - The North Carolina Zoo is extending free admission to Hurricane Florence evacuees again, this time from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28.

To get the offer, guests must identify themselves as an evacuee at the admissions gate and provide proof of residency in an evacuation area of either North or South Carolina. The offer is good for free entry for up to six people.

The Zoo is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (The last entry into the Zoo is 4 p.m.)

The zoo offered free admission for evacuees earlier, from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY