CHARLOTTE, NC (WFMY) -- After returning from helping those in great need, one North Carolina soldier now finds himself in a similar fate.

National Guardsman Luis Ocampo returned home Friday after spending 10-days in New Bern assisting with Hurricane Florence relief, to find his home in disarray.

Ocampo found everything of value stolen from his home, including a laptop with his schoolwork assignments and food taken from his refrigerator!

Ocampo stated to WBTV that his girlfriend and son were staying with family during his departure and had just checked in on the house Thursday night before he returned on Friday morning.

As of now, Ocampo along with his family are just trying to figure out a way to move forward.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY