SAN ANTONIO — An alleged shooter has been taken into custody from the campus of Robb Elementary in Uvalde Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities in the community.
At least two victims, an adult and a child, have been taken to a San Antonio hospital about 80 miles away. Their conditions or ages are unknown as of now.
At 12:17 p.m., UCISD officials said there was an active shooter and law enforcement was on site. All campuses were placed under lockdown due to gunshots in the area and the students and staff are safe in the building. There was no indication that the lockdown had since been lifted following the suspect being taken into custody.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials told KENS 5 they are also currently caring for several students in the emergency room.
Immediate family of those students are being told to report to the cafeteria on the second floor of the hospital. They asked those who are not immediate family to refrain coming to the hospital.
Just after noon, UPD posted on Facebook that there was a heavy police presence, but a reason wasn't given at the time.
UCISD is telling parents to not pick their children up until they have all been accounted for. Parents will be notified when once the students are accounted for.
Students are currently being bussed the Willie DeLeon Civic Center which is located at 300 E Main St, Uvalde, TX 78801.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received. Please check back for updates.